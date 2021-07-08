Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,242 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 1,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Infosys by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Infosys stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.54. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

