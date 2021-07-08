Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Shares Down 9.9%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s stock price traded down 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.65. 2,313,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,350,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90.

Infobird Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

