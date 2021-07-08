Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350,000.00

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce $350,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $863,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 59,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,318. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.98.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

