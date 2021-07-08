Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $76,727.98 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PI opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $79.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.