Ikarian Capital LLC Takes Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 341,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.21. 10,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $221,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,913 shares in the company, valued at $9,302,102.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,926. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

