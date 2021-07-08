Ikarian Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $74.81. 4,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,866. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.