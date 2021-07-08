Ikarian Capital LLC Purchases 22,500 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in iCAD were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iCAD by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iCAD by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICAD stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,429. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10. iCAD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $410.01 million, a P/E ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.15.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

