Ikarian Capital LLC Buys 16,008 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 1.56% of INmune Bio worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 58.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INMB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,724. INmune Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INmune Bio Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

