Ikarian Capital LLC Acquires 126,298 Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,298 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Sierra Oncology worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:SRRA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.52. 5,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,152. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $241.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, CEO Stephen George Dilly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 67.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

