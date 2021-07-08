IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.16

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.16 and last traded at $113.83, with a volume of 835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. Truist lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 123,621 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.