IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.92. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$43.81, with a volume of 183,787 shares.
IGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.88.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.55. The stock has a market cap of C$10.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36.
In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at C$50,366.70.
IGM Financial Company Profile (TSE:IGM)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
