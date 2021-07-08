IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.92. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$43.81, with a volume of 183,787 shares.

IGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.55. The stock has a market cap of C$10.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Company Profile (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

