IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 26,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 200,431 shares.The stock last traded at $17.79 and had previously closed at $18.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.72.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,607 shares of company stock valued at $156,304 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

