i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Head to Head Analysis

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mastercard alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mastercard and i3 Verticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 1 22 0 2.96 i3 Verticals 1 0 5 1 2.86

Mastercard currently has a consensus price target of $395.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.64%. i3 Verticals has a consensus price target of $37.71, suggesting a potential upside of 18.86%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Mastercard.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 42.38% 100.68% 19.26% i3 Verticals -1.95% 6.18% 3.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mastercard and i3 Verticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $15.30 billion 24.22 $6.41 billion $6.43 58.15 i3 Verticals $150.13 million 6.80 -$420,000.00 $0.51 62.22

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. Mastercard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i3 Verticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mastercard has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastercard beats i3 Verticals on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial credit and debit payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence products, information and analytics services, consulting services, loyalty and reward programs, processing and open banking services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.