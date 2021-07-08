I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $81.66

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.66, but opened at $79.20. I-Mab shares last traded at $77.59, with a volume of 1,372 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,913,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in I-Mab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 981.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 299,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

