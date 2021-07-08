Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HYLN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

HYLN stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,497,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,500 shares of company stock worth $4,991,625. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

