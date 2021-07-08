Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hyliion in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Cohen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Hyliion’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Hyliion stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Hyliion has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 56,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,001.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,500 shares of company stock worth $4,991,625 in the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

