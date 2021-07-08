Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.08.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.