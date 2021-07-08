Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Market Perform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

HBAN stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,258,000 after purchasing an additional 343,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,889,000 after purchasing an additional 387,826 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

