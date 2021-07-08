HUNT (HUNT) Market Cap Hits $28.05 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, HUNT has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $28.05 million and approximately $14.49 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00056487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.70 or 0.00913156 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 96.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

