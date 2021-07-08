Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Up 5.3%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.20. 16,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,300,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Get Humanigen alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $986.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -2.37.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). Equities analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,993,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,524,881. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.