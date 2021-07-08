HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $614.91

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $614.91 and last traded at $610.89, with a volume of 1425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $591.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.41.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $23,153,446. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in HubSpot by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

