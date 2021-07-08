Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 809.86 ($10.58).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

HWDN traded down GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 841.60 ($11.00). 804,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,554. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 851.20 ($11.12). The firm has a market cap of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 799.69.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

