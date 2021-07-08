Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 1,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 162,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

The firm has a market cap of $767.58 million and a P/E ratio of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

