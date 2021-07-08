HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,068 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,891 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth approximately $353,067,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,544,000 after purchasing an additional 74,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HFC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

