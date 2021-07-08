Hochschild Mining’s (HCHDF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HCHDF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hochschild Mining stock remained flat at $$2.29 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

