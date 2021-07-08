Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.75

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.75 and last traded at $117.23, with a volume of 20840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

