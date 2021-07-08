Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $499.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce sales of $499.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.10 million and the lowest is $494.40 million. Hilltop posted sales of $572.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $15,458,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $928,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.