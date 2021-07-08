Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

HGLB opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.98.

