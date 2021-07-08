Hi Line Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,115 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 3.1% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 204,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,881. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.