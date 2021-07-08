Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

HXGBY opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.5403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.