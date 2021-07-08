Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Heska were worth $21,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heska by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 267,746 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $21,731,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Heska by 735.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 76,756 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heska by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Heska by 605.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSKA opened at $228.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.04 and a beta of 1.69. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $86.82 and a twelve month high of $238.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. Heska’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

