Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.57

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and traded as high as $14.59. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 357 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Héroux-Devtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

