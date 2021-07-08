Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 350,922 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.52 million, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCCI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

