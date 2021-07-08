Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post sales of $107.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $79.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $458.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $465.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $474.92 million, with estimates ranging from $465.10 million to $479.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%.

HCCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 38,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,572. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $708.52 million, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 350,922 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 270,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 160,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

