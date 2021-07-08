Herc (NYSE:HRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HRI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $111.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.95. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. Herc has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $118.59.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Herc by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Herc by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

