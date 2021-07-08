Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,455.00

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,455 ($32.07) and last traded at GBX 2,441.15 ($31.89), with a volume of 5680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,440 ($31.88).

The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,188.60.

Herald Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

