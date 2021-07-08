Henry G. Williamson, Jr. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hooker Furniture stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.39. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $407.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $162.86 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 17.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

