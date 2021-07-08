HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HLFFF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

HLFFF opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.18. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $104.80.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

