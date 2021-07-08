HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €52.65 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €87.82 ($103.31).

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €87.56 ($103.01) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 1 year high of €85.48 ($100.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €75.74.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

