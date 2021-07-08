Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.460-$10.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $232.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.36. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.25.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

