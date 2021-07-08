Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg Sells 4,265 Shares of Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Julien Mininberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04.
Shares of HELE opened at $232.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Helen of Troy by 20.3% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
