Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg Sells 4,265 Shares of Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Julien Mininberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04.

Shares of HELE opened at $232.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Helen of Troy by 20.3% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

