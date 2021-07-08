Healthcare Value Capital LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Healthcare Value Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,000 shares during the period. Tyme Technologies makes up about 5.9% of Healthcare Value Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Healthcare Value Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyme Technologies were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 394,202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 75,945 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYME stock remained flat at $$1.16 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,795. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478,546 shares in the company, valued at $32,311,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $131,095.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,250 shares of company stock worth $756,788. Company insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

