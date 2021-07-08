Head to Head Survey: Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) vs. Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Columbia Property Trust and Clipper Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Columbia Property Trust
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2.40
|Clipper Realty
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Institutional and Insider Ownership
75.1% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Clipper Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Columbia Property Trust
|$300.57 million
|6.54
|$115.71 million
|$1.52
|11.26
|Clipper Realty
|$122.85 million
|0.96
|-$4.91 million
|$0.38
|19.24
Columbia Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Columbia Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clipper Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Columbia Property Trust
|38.07%
|4.16%
|2.60%
|Clipper Realty
|-6.43%
|-6.98%
|-0.64%
Dividends
Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Columbia Property Trust pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clipper Realty pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Columbia Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Clipper Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.
Summary
Columbia Property Trust beats Clipper Realty on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.
Columbia Property Trust Company Profile
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
