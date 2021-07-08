Head to Head Survey: Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) & Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO)

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) and Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Technical Consultants and Grow Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Technical Consultants currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.30%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and Grow Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Technical Consultants 0.98% -18.02% 6.66% Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and Grow Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Technical Consultants $468.22 million 0.71 -$11.09 million $2.02 4.55 Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grow Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Technical Consultants.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants beats Grow Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management services; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Grow Solutions Company Profile

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides products and services to the regulated legal cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. Its operations focus on the retail sale and distribution of indoor and outdoor garden supplies and grow equipment, including for the legal growing of cannabis. The company also provides consulting services that include design and construction to approved and licensed legal cannabis operators, as well as assistance with licensure and related applications for legal cannabis operators. In addition, it designs and manufactures vaporizers, extraction presses, quartz accessories, and storage solutions which are used to sale in tobacco stores, smoke shops, and cannabis dispensaries. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.