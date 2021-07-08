Head-To-Head Review: American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) vs. Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

American Business Bank has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Société Générale Société anonyme has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.8% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Société Générale Société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Business Bank and Société Générale Société anonyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $98.80 million 3.34 $28.77 million N/A N/A Société Générale Société anonyme $25.26 billion 0.99 -$294.71 million $0.22 26.55

American Business Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Société Générale Société anonyme.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Business Bank and Société Générale Société anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Société Générale Société anonyme 1 3 7 0 2.55

Profitability

This table compares American Business Bank and Société Générale Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank N/A N/A N/A Société Générale Société anonyme 4.27% 2.93% 0.13%

Summary

Société Générale Société anonyme beats American Business Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services. It has seven offices in Los Angeles, Anaheim, Irvine, Torrance, Woodland Hills, Corona, and Ontario. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands. It also provides international retail banking and financial services, comprising of deposit and loan products; consumer finance and car finance; mortgage facilities; corporate and investment banking; infrastructure, renewable energies, and agribusiness financing; life, retirement savings, and personal protection insurance products; vehicle leasing and fleet management services; and vendor and equipment finance services to corporate and individual customers. In addition, the company offers capital market services, such as fixed income and currencies, equities, and securities services; mergers and acquisitions, advisory and other corporate finance advisory services, and corporate banking and investment banking, as well as capital raising solutions for debt or equity, financial engineering, and hedging for issuers; transaction and payment services, comprising of cash management, trade finance, cash clearing and correspondent banking, supply chain finance, and foreign exchange services; and export finance, aircraft finance, shipping finance, real estate finance, and structured solutions and leasing. Further, it provides financial engineering and wealth management solutions; structured products, hedge funds, mutual funds, private equity funds and real estate investment solutions; and asset management solutions. SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

