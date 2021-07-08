HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 4.7% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $397,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HCA traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,872. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $217.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

