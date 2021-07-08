HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer Purchases 116,565 Shares

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 116,565 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $458,100.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,270.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:HCHC opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.46 million, a P/E ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 2.32. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07.
HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter. HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%.
About HC2
HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.
