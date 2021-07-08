HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer Purchases 116,565 Shares

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 116,565 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $458,100.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,270.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HCHC opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.46 million, a P/E ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 2.32. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter. HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in HC2 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HC2 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HC2 by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in HC2 by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

