HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ VACC opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.84. Vaccitech has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaccitech will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaccitech news, Director Karen A. Dawes purchased 1,700 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 726,875 shares of company stock worth $12,031,875.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

