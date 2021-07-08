Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.25 million, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.75. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 250.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 42,520 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,032 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

