Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives C$49.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HDI shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of HDI stock traded down C$0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$35.21. 96,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,182. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$16.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.34. The firm has a market cap of C$749.55 million and a P/E ratio of 16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$368.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$353.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.6599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

